Pence Cites Promising Plasma Virus Treatment Trial, Urges Recovered Victims To Give Blood

Pence Cites Promising Plasma Virus Treatment Trial, Urges Recovered Victims to Give Blood

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Vice President Mike Pence urged Americans who have recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection to donate blood during a visit to the Mayo Clinic in which he was told patients on respirators appear to recover more quickly after receiving injections of antibody-rich plasma.

"Some doctors tell us they're actually seeking people on respirators getting better more quickly when they are injected with the blood plasma of people who have recovered the coronavirus," Pence said while visiting a patient who had just given blood. "We want to encourage every American looking [at the webcast] that if you have recovered from the coronavirus for the time indicated for this trial - which is either the 14 days or the 28 days - we want to encourage you to consider donating your blood."

Mayo physicians cautioned that evidence thus far is based on anecdotal observations, meaning it would be premature to draw definitive scientific conclusions, Pence said.

But Pence noted that more than 6,000 Americans who recovered from the virus had already given blood at some of more than 2,000 sites throughout the United State for a nationwide trial of the therapy, which is being coordinated by Mayo.

For people who have recovered the coronavirus, "This is one more way you can be there for your neighbors."

Pence created a minor dustup after being reminded in advance of a Mayo Clinic rule that everyone must wear masks to prevent spreading the virus. But the vice president chose to appear with is face exposed amid a gaggle of at least a dozen dark-suited officials their faces covered. The blood donor, in street clothes with pink socks, also wore a mask.

No explanation was given for the vice president's appearance, although during the visit, the clinic removed an earlier Twitter post saying Pence had been advised of the policy in advance.

More Stories From World

