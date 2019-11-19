Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, was prevented from answering questions about a September 18 conversation between Vice President Mike Pence and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy because the vice president's office considers the call remains classified, William's lawyer told Congress on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, was prevented from answering questions about a September 18 conversation between Vice President Mike Pence and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy because the vice president's office considers the call remains classified, William's lawyer told Congress on Tuesday.

Williams' lawyer interrupted the testimony after Congressman Adam Schiff asked Williams if there was anything in the call that is relevant to the House of Representatives impeachment probe of President Donald Trump.

"As we previously discussed with both majority and minority staff of the committee, the office of the vice president has taken the position that the September 18 call is classified," the lawyer said. "Given the position of the vice president's office on classification, I've advised Ms. Williams not to answer further questions about that call in an unclassified setting."

Williams then agreed to answer Schiff's question in a classified hearing or in writing.