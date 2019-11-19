UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pence Classified September 18 Call With Ukraine's Zelenskyy - Impeachment Witness Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 09:26 PM

Pence Classified September 18 Call With Ukraine's Zelenskyy - Impeachment Witness Lawyer

Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, was prevented from answering questions about a September 18 conversation between Vice President Mike Pence and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy because the vice president's office considers the call remains classified, William's lawyer told Congress on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, was prevented from answering questions about a September 18 conversation between Vice President Mike Pence and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy because the vice president's office considers the call remains classified, William's lawyer told Congress on Tuesday.

Williams' lawyer interrupted the testimony after Congressman Adam Schiff asked Williams if there was anything in the call that is relevant to the House of Representatives impeachment probe of President Donald Trump.

"As we previously discussed with both majority and minority staff of the committee, the office of the vice president has taken the position that the September 18 call is classified," the lawyer said. "Given the position of the vice president's office on classification, I've advised Ms. Williams not to answer further questions about that call in an unclassified setting."

Williams then agreed to answer Schiff's question in a classified hearing or in writing.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Minority Trump September Congress From

Recent Stories

UAE Commander of Land Forces, senior US defense of ..

12 minutes ago

Follow-on on cards after Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwa ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Zimbabwe discuss a ..

42 minutes ago

42 minutes ago

Kiev Open for Normandy Format Dialogue, Ready to S ..

58 seconds ago

Lahore High Court declares appointment of CEO LTC ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.