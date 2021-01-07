Pence Deployed DC National Guard to Capitol Hill to Respond to Siege, Not Trump - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Vice President Mike Pence, not President Donald Trump, mobilized Washington, DC's National Guard to Capitol Hill to help local law enforcement respond to the mass riot that overtook the area, the New York Times reported citing US defense and administration officials.

The report said on Wednesday that it is unclear why Trump did not initially approve the order.

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump ordered the DC National Guard to deploy to Capitol Hill.