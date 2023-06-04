UrduPoint.com

Pence, DeSantis Slam Trump For Congratulating North Korean Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2023 | 07:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) Former US Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis condemned on Saturday former US President Donald Trump for his congratulations to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Pyongyang's accession to the World Health Organization's executive board, saying that Kim Jong Un is "a dictator."

"I was surprised to see that. I mean I think one, I think Kim Jong Un is a murderous dictator," DeSantis told Fox news.

Pence, in turn, noted that "nobody should be praising the dictator in North Korea.

"

In addition, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who served as ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump presidency said that Kim Jong Un did not "deserve congratulations."

"You don't congratulate a thug. I mean, let's keep in mind this. This thug has threatened America. It's threatened our allies over and over again. This is not something to play with," Haley told the broadcaster.

The report recalled that Trump was the first US president to meet with the North Korean leader in 2019.

