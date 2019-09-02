MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) US Vice President Mike Pence, at talks in Warsaw, has commended Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's determination to initiate reforms in the country, with the leaders also discussing progress made by Kiev in ensuring energy security, according to the White House.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy and Pence held a bilateral meeting in Warsaw, where they were taking part in commemorative events on occasion of the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II.

"[Pence] commended President Zelenskyy for his government's efforts to introduce bold reform legislation to combat corruption and improve the business climate to encourage foreign investment. The leaders also discussed recent progress toward securing Ukraine's energy independence," Pence's office said in a Sunday statement.

Ukraine has been actively seeking to wean itself off Russian gas imports.

On Saturday, Ukraine, Poland and the United States signed in Warsaw an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in gas deliveries. The deal provides for reforming Ukraine's gas market and increasing exports of US liquefied natural gas to Europe.

Last week, Polish Oil and Gas Company, in particular, said that Poland would be selling to Ukraine in 2019 the LNG that it purchases from the United States. According to the company, the first contracted LNG tanker will arrive at the President Lech Kaczynski LNG Terminal in Swinoujscie at the beginning of November. LNG will be injected into the Polish transmission system after regasification and then go to Ukraine via the gas connection facility in Hermanowice. Deliveries will be carried out until the end of the year, according to the company.