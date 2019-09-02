UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pence Discusses Ukraine's Reforms, Energy Independence At Talks With Zelenskyy - Office

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 08:40 AM

Pence Discusses Ukraine's Reforms, Energy Independence at Talks With Zelenskyy - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) US Vice President Mike Pence, at talks in Warsaw, has commended Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's determination to initiate reforms in the country, with the leaders also discussing progress made by Kiev in ensuring energy security, according to the White House.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy and Pence held a bilateral meeting in Warsaw, where they were taking part in commemorative events on occasion of the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II.

"[Pence] commended President Zelenskyy for his government's efforts to introduce bold reform legislation to combat corruption and improve the business climate to encourage foreign investment. The leaders also discussed recent progress toward securing Ukraine's energy independence," Pence's office said in a Sunday statement.

Ukraine has been actively seeking to wean itself off Russian gas imports.

On Saturday, Ukraine, Poland and the United States signed in Warsaw an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in gas deliveries. The deal provides for reforming Ukraine's gas market and increasing exports of US liquefied natural gas to Europe.

Last week, Polish Oil and Gas Company, in particular, said that Poland would be selling to Ukraine in 2019 the LNG that it purchases from the United States. According to the company, the first contracted LNG tanker will arrive at the President Lech Kaczynski LNG Terminal in Swinoujscie at the beginning of November. LNG will be injected into the Polish transmission system after regasification and then go to Ukraine via the gas connection facility in Hermanowice. Deliveries will be carried out until the end of the year, according to the company.

Related Topics

Corruption Exports Business Ukraine Russia Europe White House Company Oil Warsaw Progress Kiev Independence Poland United States November Gas Sunday 2019 Market World War From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Arab League praises UAE’s efforts to establish A ..

8 hours ago

Universities invited to present latest innovations ..

9 hours ago

Minister of Climate Change renews commitment to su ..

10 hours ago

DPM unveils digital map platform in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago

Expo 2020 prepares for next-gen healthcare innovat ..

10 hours ago

Russian official praises UAE’s participation in ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.