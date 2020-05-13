UrduPoint.com
Pence Distancing Himself From Trump After Aide Tested Positive For COVID-19 - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) US Vice President Mike Pence has made the decision to distance himself from President Donald Trump for a couple of days after an aide tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a briefing on Tuesday.

"The Vice President has made the choice to keep his distance for a few days.

I would just note that's his personal decision to make," McEnany said.

McEnany added there is no information on how long Pence will remain isolated from Trump.

On Friday, Trump confirmed that Pence's spokesperson Katie Miller tested positive for COVID-19. Last week, one of Trump's valets also tested positive for the disease.

On Monday, Trump told reporters that he feels no vulnerability to COVID-19 despite the recent cases in the White House.

