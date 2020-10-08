Pence, Harris Take Stage for Only Vice Presidential Debate Before US Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) US Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris took the stage in Utah to kick-off a high-stakes vice presidential debate with less than a month before election day.

There is more at stake than usual on Wednesday night's given the final two presidential debates might be canceled due to President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis.

Wednesday's debate is also unique because, out of an abundance of caution, organizers installed plexiglass shields between the two candidates.

USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page is moderating the debate which is being held at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. The debate, which is getting underway now shortly after 9:00 p.m EST, is expected to be divided into nine 10-minute segments, each devoted to a different topic.