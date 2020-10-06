Pence, Harris to Be Separated by Plexiglass Barrier During Debate - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The US Commission on Presidential Debates adopted a plan of using a plexiglass barrier to separate US Vice Preisdent Mike Pence and his rival Kamala Harris during their upcoming debate on October 7, Politico reported on Monday.

The decision came after US President Donald Trumps announced on Friday that he and First lady Melania Trump tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Plexiglass should be used as a barrier between the two debate participants as well as the debate moderator Susan Page, the report said.

The Commission also decided to nearly double the distance between the participants from seven to 13 feet, the report added.

Earlier on Monday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he is ready to engage US President Donald Trump in a second debate despite concerns about the possibility of contracting the novel coronavirus.