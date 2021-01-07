Pence Has Returned to Senate, Never Left Capitol Despite Unrest - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) US Vice President Mike Pence has returned to the Senate to resume work to verify the Electoral College votes in the presidential election, his press secretary Devin O'Malley said in a statement.

"Vice President Mike Pence has returned to the Senate. He never left the Capitol," O'Malley said via Twitter on Wednesday.

"was in regular contact w/ House & Senate leadership, Cap Police, DOJ, [and] DoD to facilitate efforts to secure the Capitol & reconvene Congress. And now we will finish the People's business."

Earlier, pro-Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol building, destroying property and seizing the rotunda room, as Congress was trying to certify the results of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory. The mass riot erupted after Trump in a speech to tens of thousands of supporters near the White House vowed to never concede and called on the crowd to make their voices heard.