Pence, His Wife Test Negative For COVID-19, Press Secretary Miller Says

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 06:10 AM

Pence, His Wife Test Negative for COVID-19, Press Secretary Miller Says

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have tested negative for coronavirus, Pence's press secretary Katie Miller said.

"Pleased to report that the COVID-19 test results came back negative for both Vice President @Mike_Pence and Second Lady @KarenPence," Miller said on Twitter on Saturday.

Miller said in a statement released by the White House on Friday that a member of Pence's staff had tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). According to the press secretary, neither the vice president, nor US President Donald Trump had close contact with the infected individual.

This was the first known COVID-19 positive test for a White House staffer.

Trump recently tested negative for the coronavirus after concerns emerged that he had come in close contact with people who ended up contracting the disease.

