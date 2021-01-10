Pence May Use 25th Amendment to Remove Trump From Office - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) US Vice President Mike Pence has not ruled out invoking the 25th amendment of the US Constitution that would allow the vice president and the majority of the cabinet to remove President Donald Trump from office if his behavior becomes more erratic, CNN reported, citing a source.

According to the source, this week's events showed that this option has to be on the table.