Pence Not in Close Contact With Trump, White House Staff Who Tested Positive - Physician

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) US Vice President Mike Pence has not been in close contact with President Donald Trump or other White House personnel who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, White House Physician Jesse Schonau said in the memorandum on Tuesday.

"Vice President Mike Pence is not in close contact with any individuals who have tested positive for COVId-19, including President Donald J. trump and senior members of the White House administration, according to the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)," Schonau said. "Vice President Mike Pence is encouraged to go about his normal activities and does not need to quarantine."

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but so far has experienced no symptoms.

Other individuals who are part of Trump's inner circle tested positive over the weekend, including the president's campaign manager Bill Stepien, former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and aide Nick Luna.

On Friday, Trump was admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment after reporting that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but was discharged from the hospital and returned to the White House yesterday.

Trump said earlier in the day that he looks forward to participating in the debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Miami, Florida, on October 15.