Pence Pays Tribute To Martin Luther King On 92nd Birthday Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 08:53 PM

Pence Pays Tribute to Martin Luther King on 92nd Birthday Anniversary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Martin Luther King Jr. was a "giant" of the US civil rights movement whose life will inspire the United States for generations to come, Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday as the nation marks the 92nd birthday anniversary of the legendary rights activist.

"Today we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

, a giant of the Civil Rights Movement who called on our Nation to live up to the highest ideals of our founding. We pay tribute to the incredible life & accomplishments of Dr. King & his memory will inspire us for generations to come," Pence tweeted.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a US Federal holiday held on the third Monday of January each year.

Born on January 15, 1929, King was the most prominent champion of blacks' civil rights from 1955 until his assassination in 1968.

