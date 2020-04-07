Pence Plans 4 Conference Calls With Lawmakers of Both Parties on COVID-19 - Spokeswoman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Vice President Mike Pence and Adm. Mike Polowczyk, the top Pentagon official coping with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) equipment shortages, will brief Democrats and Republicans in the House of representatives and Senate in a series of conference calls over the next two days, Pence's Press Secretary Katie Miller announced on Tuesday.

"On Wednesday and Thursday, Mike Pence and Admiral Polowczyk will join four separate conference calls with House Democrats, House Republicans, Senate Democrats, and Senate Republicans to provide an update and take questions on the coronavirus", Miller said via Twitter.

Miller did not say whether the briefings would become routine.

The Trump administration faces criticism from some members of Congress for shortages of equipment such as protective gowns and masks needed to protect healthcare workers, as well as a lack of COVID-19 diagnostic tests that yield results on the day of the test.

Polowczyk is charged with streamlining the US supply chain.