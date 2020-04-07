UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pence Plans 4 Conference Calls With Lawmakers Of Both Parties On COVID-19 - Spokeswoman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 08:52 PM

Pence Plans 4 Conference Calls With Lawmakers of Both Parties on COVID-19 - Spokeswoman

Vice President Mike Pence and Adm. Mike Polowczyk, the top Pentagon official coping with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) equipment shortages, will brief Democrats and Republicans in the House of representatives and Senate in a series of conference calls over the next two days, Pence's Press Secretary Katie Miller announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Vice President Mike Pence and Adm. Mike Polowczyk, the top Pentagon official coping with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) equipment shortages, will brief Democrats and Republicans in the House of representatives and Senate in a series of conference calls over the next two days, Pence's Press Secretary Katie Miller announced on Tuesday.

"On Wednesday and Thursday, Mike Pence and Admiral Polowczyk will join four separate conference calls with House Democrats, House Republicans, Senate Democrats, and Senate Republicans to provide an update and take questions on the coronavirus", Miller said via Twitter.

Miller did not say whether the briefings would become routine.

The Trump administration faces criticism from some members of Congress for shortages of equipment such as protective gowns and masks needed to protect healthcare workers, as well as a lack of COVID-19 diagnostic tests that yield results on the day of the test.

Polowczyk is charged with streamlining the US supply chain.

Related Topics

Senate Twitter Pentagon Trump Democrats Congress From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police released COVID-19 public awareness song: In ..

57 seconds ago

Shahid Afridi distributes ration among poor

59 seconds ago

KP govt allows 24/7 opening of grocery, medical st ..

1 minute ago

Corps Commander Conference held to discuss Coronav ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister inspects special vehicle designed f ..

10 minutes ago

Attributing spread of coronavirus to particular re ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.