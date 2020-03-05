UrduPoint.com
Pence Plans To Discuss Coronavirus With Cruise Companies

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 06:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) US Vice President Mike Pence told reporters that he was planning a meeting with the cruise industry representatives to discuss later this week consequences of a coronavirus outbreak.

"There are unique challenges... in a closed environment of a cruise liner. We are going to talk about best practices. I thought it was time to spend some time with the people in that industry as we are meeting with others in industries around the country," Pence said during a White House briefing on Wednesday.

Pence was appointed to coordinate US administration efforts to combat the disease that has already killed 11 Americans.

The meeting with the cruise industry companies is expected to take place on Saturday in Florida. Pence wants to discuss the Diamond Princess case - a cruise liner placed on a lengthy quarantine in Japan with over 700 coronavirus patients on board.

The meeting in Florida will be preceded by Pence's visits to 3M chemical company in Minnesota, a top contractor to manufacture millions of face masks for medics, and to the state of Washington, the locality worst hit by the coronavirus in the United States.

