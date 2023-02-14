Former US Vice President Mike Pence plans to fight Special Counsel Jack Smith's grand jury subpoena, ABC News reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Former US Vice President Mike Pence plans to fight Special Counsel Jack Smith's grand jury subpoena, ABC news reported on Tuesday.

The subpoena requested documents and testimony related to former President Donald Trump's and his allies' efforts to challenge the 2020 established election results, the report said.

The subpoena was issued after months of negotiations between Federal prosecutors and Pence's legal team, the report said.

Pence's lawyers are not expected to challenge the subpoena on executive privilege grounds and would instead make a separation of powers argument, the report added.

On Friday, Pence's spokesperson Devin O'Malley said the US Justice Department removed one document with classified markings from the former vice president's home after conducting a search of the property.