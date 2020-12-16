Pence Plans to Take COVID-19 Vaccine, Urges Americans to Persuade Others to Do Likewise

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) US Vice President Mike Pence said he plans to receive a coronavirus vaccine in the coming days and he urged every American to encourage friends and neighbors to abandon any reluctance due to unfounded concerns over safety.

"I look forward in the days ahead to receiving the vaccine myself and doing so without hesitation. The American people can be confident that while we moved faster than the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] has ever moved, we have literally not compromised any standard of safety," Pence told a news conference flanked by officials overseeing the distribution of hundreds of millions of doses in the coming months.

Pence spoke as local officials throughout the US made a point of getting vaccinated on television to persuade Americans that fears over vaccine safety are unfounded.

"Be confident. We have cut red tape but we have cut no corners when it comes to the development of this vaccine, Pence said.

Overall, about 8 in 10 respondents in an ABC-Ipsos poll this week said they would get vaccinated, about half as soon as possible with the remainder saying they would wait, presumably to see what happens to millions who choose to take the shot right away.

Healthcare workers began giving volunteers initial shots of a vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech this week following Friday's approval by the food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA is expected to approve a second vaccine developed by Moderna later this week. Both vaccines, which require two doses spaced weeks apart, have proved about 95 percent effective in clinical trials, with allergic reactions rare and common side effects limited to headaches, fever and fatigue that can prompt recipients to take a day off from work.

US Health Secretary Alex Azar, who appeared with Pence, said vaccinations should be available to every American who wants one by the end of June.