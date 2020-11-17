UrduPoint.com
Pence, Pompeo Urged Trump Not To Attack Iran Before Leaving Office - Reports

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) US Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other senior US officials urged President Donald Trump not to attack Iran during the closing weeks of his administration to set back its nuclear program, The New York Timed reported.

Trump asked Pence, Pompeo, acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley in the Oval Office last Thursday whether there were moves he could take to try and cripple the Iranian nuclear program during the next few weeks, the report said on Monday.

Trump held the meeting the day after International Atomic Energy Authority (IAEA) inspectors reported Iran's uranium stockpile had grown to 12 times the amount permitted under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that Trump had pulled the United States out of in 2018, the newspaper said.

However, the senior US officials told Trump such actions could rapidly escalate into a wider conflict, the report said. Any US attack would likely be focused on Natanz as well other suspected sites in Iran, it added.

Concern that Trump may seek to launch military operations against presumed enemies before leaving office have grown since he fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper last week, the report said. Presumed President-Elect Joe Biden has pledged to try and return the United States to the JCPOA, the newspaper also noted.

Attack Iran Nuclear Trump New York United States Turkish Lira May 2018 Mike Pompeo

