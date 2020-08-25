Pence Promises to Work 'My Heart Out' to Stay US Vice President for 4 More Years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) US Vice President Mike Pence pledged on Monday to work his heart out to ensure his own and an overall Republican victory in the November elections after he was re-nominated by the Republican party as Donald Trump's running mate.

On the first day of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, delegates endorsed Pence by acclamation and later through a roll call procedure nominated Trump to run for his second Presidential term on November 3.

"It's the greatest honor of my life to be your Vice President and I am going to work my heart out to be your Vice President for four more years," Pence said.

Pence emphasized that he is absolutely convinced Trump and other Republicans running for various positions will win if all do what is needed between now and November 3.

"If we organize, if we mobilize, if we hit the phones, if we hit the doorsteps, if we do our part in every state and every territory of this country, we are going to elect and re-elect Republican leaders all across this land, we are going re-elect President Donald Trump for four more years and with your continued support and with God's help," he said.

Pence is scheduled to deliver an official acceptance speech on Wednesday, a day ahead of Trump's address.