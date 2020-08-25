UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pence Promises To Work 'My Heart Out' To Stay US Vice President For 4 More Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

Pence Promises to Work 'My Heart Out' to Stay US Vice President for 4 More Years

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) US Vice President Mike Pence pledged on Monday to work his heart out to ensure his own and an overall Republican victory in the November elections after he was re-nominated by the Republican party as Donald Trump's running mate.

On the first day of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, delegates endorsed Pence by acclamation and later through a roll call procedure nominated Trump to run for his second Presidential term on November 3.

"It's the greatest honor of my life to be your Vice President and I am going to work my heart out to be your Vice President for four more years," Pence said.

Pence emphasized that he is absolutely convinced Trump and other Republicans running for various positions will win if all do what is needed between now and November 3.

"If we organize, if we mobilize, if we hit the phones, if we hit the doorsteps, if we do our part in every state and every territory of this country, we are going to elect and re-elect Republican leaders all across this land, we are going re-elect President Donald Trump for four more years and with your continued support and with God's help," he said.

Pence is scheduled to deliver an official acceptance speech on Wednesday, a day ahead of Trump's address.

Related Topics

Trump Charlotte November God All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

46 minutes ago

CCP holds Consultative meeting to discuss competit ..

35 minutes ago

European Commission Says Finished Talks on Purchas ..

35 minutes ago

Italian Prime Minister to Visit Lebanon in Coming ..

35 minutes ago

Dominic Raab to meet Israeli, Palestinian leaders

31 minutes ago

WTO Largely Sides With Canada in Dispute Over US D ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.