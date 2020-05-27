US Vice President Mike Pence has assigned Katie Miller to be his new communications director and named Devin O'Malley to serve as his press secretary, the White House said in a press release on Wednesday

"Today, Vice President Mike Pence announced the following individuals to key positions in the Office of the Vice President: Katie Miller, to serve as Communications Director. Devin O'Malley, to serve as Press Secretary," the release said.

Miller returned to work at the White House this week after testing positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month.

Miller is married to President Donald Trump's senior adviser Stephen Miller, who has played a major role in molding the Trump administration's immigration policies.