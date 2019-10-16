UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pence Refuses To Give House Documents Until Impeachment Inquiry Authorized - Counsel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:00 AM

Pence Refuses to Give House Documents Until Impeachment Inquiry Authorized - Counsel

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) US Vice President Mike Pence has rejected a request by Democratic lawmakers seeking documents related to the Ukraine scandal because the House impeachment inquiry was unauthorized, the Counsel to the Vice President Matthew Morgan said in a letter to Congressmen Adam Schiff, Eliot Engel and Elijah Cummings.

"The Office of the Vice President encourages the Committees to forgo their request to the Office of the Vice President, or hold it in abeyance, pending your discussion with the White House Counsel's Office concerning compliance with constitutionally mandated procedures," Morgan said on Tuesday.

Morgan added that the Democratic leaders, as the White House counsel has previously pointed out, have not authorized any impeachment inquiry because the full House has not voted on the matter.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani notified Congress that he was not going to comply with a subpoena issued by the three chairmen of the three committees in the House.

House Democrats launched their impeachment inquiry on September 24 to probe whether Trump tried to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political rival, Joe Biden. Lawmakers initiated the inquiry after a whistleblower sent a complaint to Congress, saying that Trump threatened to withdraw military aid to Ukraine if Kiev failed to probe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

The Trump administration has said it will not cooperate with the impeachment probe because the House did not hold a formal vote to authorize the inquiry.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has denounced the impeachment inquiry as a witch hunt aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Scandal Ukraine Vote Threatened White House Trump Kiev September Democrats Congress 2016

Recent Stories

Economy would have gone bankrupt without Prime Min ..

4 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Charitable and Humanitarian Found ..

4 hours ago

SEWA discusses securing cables with Korean delegat ..

4 hours ago

Man held with 2kg hashish in Multan

4 hours ago

AJK President condemns Indian firing at LoC

4 hours ago

467 drug peddlers held outside educational institu ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.