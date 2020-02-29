Pence Says 1 American Infected With Novel Coronavirus Still Being Treated in Hospital

One individual infected with the novel coronavirus in the United States remains in a hospital for treatment, US Vice President Mike Pence said during a roundtable discussion on the virus outbreak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) One individual infected with the novel coronavirus in the United States remains in a hospital for treatment, US Vice President Mike Pence said during a roundtable discussion on the virus outbreak.

"We have one American still in the hospital being treated," Pence said on Friday evening.

US President Donald Trump said in remarks earlier that the hospitalized individual is "very sick" and the other infected individuals are getting better.

According to Johns Hopkins University's online novel coronavirus tracker, 60 cases have been confirmed in the United States, including six for individuals who have recovered.

The tool maps coronavirus cases across the world pulling data from US Centers for Disease Control and prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), as well as European and Chinese health agencies.

In the past 24 hours, first novel coronavirus cases have been reported in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Iceland, Lithuania, New Zealand, Nigeria and the Netherlands.

According to the WHO, people in 53 countries have so far been infected by the virus. WHO's daily report suggests that there were 439 new cases in China and 746 elsewhere on Thursday.