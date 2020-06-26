Pence Says 16 US States Seeing Rising Number of Novel Coronavirus Cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Sixteen US states are experiencing an increase in novel coronavirus cases and percentages, Vice President Mike Pence told reporters on Friday.

"There are 16 states with rising cases and rising percentages," Pence said during a gathering of the White House Coronavirus Task Force convened at the request of President Donald Trump.

Pence noted a higher share of individuals under the age of 35 among new cases and, importantly, a decline in rates of hospitalization from 15 percent to five percent today.