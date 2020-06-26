UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pence Says 16 US States Seeing Rising Number Of Novel Coronavirus Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Pence Says 16 US States Seeing Rising Number of Novel Coronavirus Cases

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Sixteen US states are experiencing an increase in novel coronavirus cases and percentages, Vice President Mike Pence told reporters on Friday.

"There are 16 states with rising cases and rising percentages," Pence said during a gathering of the White House Coronavirus Task Force convened at the request of President Donald Trump.

Pence noted a higher share of individuals under the age of 35 among new cases and, importantly, a decline in rates of hospitalization from 15 percent to five percent today.

Related Topics

White House Trump From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

26 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discus ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM review bilateral t ..

2 hours ago

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

3 hours ago

Tawam Hospital in Al Ain free of COVID-19 patients ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.