Pence Says 21 People Tested Positive for Coronavirus on Grand Princess Cruise Ship

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Twenty one people on board the Grand Princess cruise ship stranded off the coast of California were tested positive for the coronavirus, US Vice President Mike Pence told reporters.

"Twenty one individuals on the Grand Princess tested positive," Pence said at a White House briefing on Friday.

"Among those positive for coronavirus were 19 crew members and two passengers."

The US health authorities have altogether tested 46 people out of more than 3,500 people on board. The shipping company said earlier that there are four Russian nationals among the crew.

After confirming the coronavirus presence, the authorities decided that the ship will be brought to a non-commercial port and with all the people on board tested for the disease, Pence added.