Pence Says All Travel With UK, Ireland To Stop Monday Night Due To COVID-19 Fears

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 10:19 PM

Pence Says All Travel With UK, Ireland to Stop Monday Night Due to COVID-19 Fears

All flights from the United States to the United Kingdom and Ireland will stop from Monday night amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, US Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) All flights from the United States to the United Kingdom and Ireland will stop from Monday night amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, US Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday.

"The President [Donald Trump] has made a decision to suspend all travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland effective midnight Monday night eastern standard time," Pence said during a press conference.

