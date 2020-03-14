Pence Says All Travel With UK, Ireland to Stop Monday Night Due to COVID-19 Fears

(@FahadShabbir)

All flights from the United States to the United Kingdom and Ireland will stop from Monday night amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, US Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) All flights from the United States to the United Kingdom and Ireland will stop from Monday night amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, US Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday.

"The President [Donald Trump] has made a decision to suspend all travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland effective midnight Monday night eastern standard time," Pence said during a press conference.