Pence Says Has Not Tested for Coronavirus, No Symptoms Showing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) US Vice President Mike Pence in a press briefing on Monday said he and his wife have not tested for the novel coronavirus but are currently showing no symptoms and regularly checking their temperatures.

"I've not been tested yet, I'm in regular consultation with the White House physician and he said I have not been exposed to anyone for any period of time that had the coronavirus and that my wife and I have no symptoms, but we're checking out temperature regularly everyday," Pence said.

US President Donald Trump tested negative for the novel coronavirus over the weekend.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported earlier on Monday that are 3,487 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States with 68 deaths. The Johns Hopkins University tracker, which includes CDC and state reports, has put the death toll at 73 as of Monday afternoon.

The global total surged to 175,274 cases on Monday, with the rest of the world surpassing China's 81,032 cases for the first time, according to Johns Hopkins University disease tracking website.