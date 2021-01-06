Pence Says He Does Not have Authority to Determine Which Electoral Votes Count - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) US Vice President Mike Pence in a letter to Congress on Wednesday said he does not have the unilateral authority to decide which Electoral College votes should be counted, despite President Donald Trump's repeated calls on him to reject the results of states.

"It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not," Pence said in the letter.

Pence however said he would ensure that all concerns regarding the 2020 US election would be heard.