Pence Says House Democrats Want to Overturn Will of Voters by Impeaching Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) US Vice President Mike Pence slammed House Democrats for attempting to reverse the 2016 election results through a partisan impeachment vote.

A full session of the US House began debating articles of impeachment ahead of a vote that is expected to take place later today or early evening. The Democratic Party-controlled House is highly likely to vote in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump.

"Tonight after a sham investigation, do-nothing Democrats are going to vote on a partisan impeachment seeking to overturn the will of the American people," Pence told Trump's supporters during the rally in Michigan.

The US Constitution allows for a president to be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.

Trump has repeatedly said the impeachment inquiry is a sham and represents a continuation of the political witch hunt by Democrats to negate the results of the 2016 US presidential election.

For Trump to be impeached, a majority of the 435-member House must vote in favor of the two articles of impeachment before the process moves to the Senate for a trial. The House is made up of 233 Democrats, 197 Republicans, 1 Independent and has four vacancies.