Pence Says Iran Should Not Confuse US Restraint With Lack of Resolve

Iran must not confuse the United States' restraint with a lack of resolve, US Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday during the Christians United for Israel conference in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Iran must not confuse the United States ' restraint with a lack of resolve, US Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday during the Christians United for Israel conference in Washington , DC.

"Iran should not confuse American restraint with lack of American resolve," Pence said.

Pence emphasized that the United States will continue to oppose what it calls is Iran's malign activity and protect its interests in the middle East.

The United States will also continue to impose economic pressure on Iran in order to prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons, Pence said.

On Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran intended to start enriching its uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level set out in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and would maintain enrichment at a level that it considered necessary.

The United States withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran. A year later, Iran announced it was suspending some of its obligations under the JCPOA, giving the other nuclear deal signatories - France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union - 60 days to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran amid US sanctions.

Amid escalating tensions with the United States, Iran has threatened to exceed the limit on the uranium supply permitted under the JCPOA. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed earlier in the week that Iran had surpassed the 300-kilogram (660-pound) low-enriched uranium stockpile limit agreed on under the JCPOA.