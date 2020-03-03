UrduPoint.com
Pence Says Medicine To Treat Coronavirus Could Be Available By Summer

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The United States may have medicine available to treat the novel coronavirus by this summer, US Vice President Mike Pence said during a press conference.

"The vaccine might yet not be available till late this year or early next, but the therapeutics giving relief to people that contracted coronavirus could literally be available by this summer or early fall," Pence said on Monday.

US pharmaceutical companies are working together, sharing information, to help develop therapeutics and vaccines to treat the novel coronavirus.

Pence also said that a vaccine for the new virus may be going to clinical trials in six weeks.

Four US citizens infected with the novel coronavirus died on Monday, raising the total death count to six.

As of Monday, deaths from the new disease surpassed 3,000, mostly in China. However, new infections in more than 60 other nations were occurring at nearly ten times the rate as in China, according to the latest data from the UN World Health Organization.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has increased by 1,804 to 88,948.

