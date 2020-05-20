UrduPoint.com
Pence Says Nearly 12Mln Novel Coronavirus Tests Have Been Administered In US

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Nearly 12 million tests have been administered in the United States for the novel coronavirus, US Vice President Mike Pence said during remarks at the White House on Tuesday.

"We have now performed nearly 12 million coronavirus tests," Pence said.

The Vice President also said that this past weekend more than 400,000 tests were conducted each day.

The United States has reported more than 1.5 million novel coronavirus cases and more than 91,000 deaths caused by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as of early Tuesday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

