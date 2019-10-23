UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pence Says Permanent Ceasefire In Syria Could Take Hold Soon

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:50 AM

Pence Says Permanent Ceasefire in Syria Could Take Hold Soon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) US Vice President Mike Pence said that a permanent ceasefire in Syria could take hold soon now that Kurdish militia have all left the area under Turkish control.

"Earlier today, we received word from the Syrian Defense Forces commander that all of their military forces have withdrawn from the safe zone under Turkish military control," Pence said at the Heritage Foundation on Tuesday.

Pence said both sides have communicated and a permanent ceasefire could take hold soon.

On October 9, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launching of Operation Peace Spring in northeast Syria to clear the border area of YPG fighters and create a safe zone for the relocation of Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey.

On Thursday, Turkey and the United States reached an agreement on establishing a 120-hour ceasefire in northeast Syria to allow the withdrawal of the YPG fighters from the border area. However, both Ankara and the Kurds have accused each other of violating the truce.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan October Border All From Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE embassies begin countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai

5 hours ago

UAE a major player in global energy sector: Al Maz ..

6 hours ago

Citizens decry over absence of parking area outsid ..

6 hours ago

UAE Space Agency participates in 70th Internationa ..

7 hours ago

Innovation, disruption and global expansion take c ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Police reviews plans, preparations for Expo ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.