Pence Says Permanent Ceasefire in Syria Could Take Hold Soon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) US Vice President Mike Pence said that a permanent ceasefire in Syria could take hold soon now that Kurdish militia have all left the area under Turkish control.

"Earlier today, we received word from the Syrian Defense Forces commander that all of their military forces have withdrawn from the safe zone under Turkish military control," Pence said at the Heritage Foundation on Tuesday.

Pence said both sides have communicated and a permanent ceasefire could take hold soon.

On October 9, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launching of Operation Peace Spring in northeast Syria to clear the border area of YPG fighters and create a safe zone for the relocation of Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey.

On Thursday, Turkey and the United States reached an agreement on establishing a 120-hour ceasefire in northeast Syria to allow the withdrawal of the YPG fighters from the border area. However, both Ankara and the Kurds have accused each other of violating the truce.