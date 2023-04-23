Pence Says Those Seeking GOP Nomination Have Until June to Announce Presidential Bid

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) Former US Vice President Mike Pence says any potential candidate from the Republican party willing to seek a GOP presidential nomination should voice their intent by June of this year.

"I think anyone that would be serious about seeking a Republican nomination would need to be in this contest by June," Pence said in an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation" on Saturday.

Asked whether he himself was planning to announce a 2024 presidential bid, Pence said that any relevant announcements will be made "well before late June."

Former US President Donald Trump has already formally announced his 2024 campaign, with possible contenders including Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.