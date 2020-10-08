UrduPoint.com
Pence Says Trump Administration Reduced CO2 More Than Countries Still On Paris Accord

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 07:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Vice President Mike Pence said in the general election vice presidential debate that the United States has reduced carbon dioxide (CO2) more than the countries that are still parties to the Paris Agreement under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

"What's remarkable is the United States has reduced CO2 more than the countries that are still on the Paris Climate accord, but we've done it through innovation," Pence said on Wednesday. "And we've done it through natural gas, and fracking."

