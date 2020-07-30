Pence Says Trump to Accept Republican Nomination in Charlotte, North Carolina - TV Host

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) US Vice President Mike Pence told a news anchor that President Donald Trump will accept the Republican Party nomination in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"I just wrapped an interview with [Pence] and he told me [President] Trump will accept the nomination in Charlotte on the Monday of [the Republican National Convention]," Tim Boyum said via Twitter on Wednesday.

The opening of the convention is set to take place on August 24 in Charlotte as scheduled, Trump said last week.

The Jacksonville, Florida leg of the convention was cancelled after Trump said that the event could not go ahead as planned because the state is experiencing a spike in novel coronavirus cases.

The Republicans moved part of the convention to Florida from North Carolina last month over worries that state and local authorities would not accommodate Trump's push for a large event to begin the final stretch of his 2020 campaign.

However, the resurgence of the pandemic in the south has forced Republican officials to begin scaling back plans for the convention.