Pence Says US Anxious to Negotiate New Trade Deal With EU

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The United States is eager to begin negotiating a new trade deal with the European Union , US Vice President Mike Pence said during a joint press conference with Irish Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Monday.

"The United States is anxious to negotiate a free trade agreement with the European Union that will lower trade barriers and allow our transatlantic economies to prosper more than ever before," Pence said.

The United States hopes to have Ireland's support when it negotiates the new trade deal with the European Union, Pence added.

The US Vice President explained that the United States supports the United Kingdom's decision to leave the European Union, or Brexit, but will encourage London and Dublin to negotiate a Brexit deal that respects the Good Friday agreement, Pence said.

As the deadline for Brexit approaches, the United States calls on Ireland and the European Union to negotiate with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in good faith and reach an agreement that respects the United Kingdom's sovereignty and minimizes disruption to commerce.

Since assuming office in July, Johnson has maintained that he would get rid of a Northern Irish backstop clause and get the United Kingdom to leave the European Union on October 31 even if it meant exiting the bloc without a deal.

Meanwhile, the European Union has been reluctant to renegotiate the existing deal that includes a backstop - a safety net for the Northern Ireland that would keep it part of the EU single market and all of the United Kingdom in a customs union - unless a better solution was found.