UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pence Says US Anxious To Negotiate New Trade Deal With EU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 08:00 PM

Pence Says US Anxious to Negotiate New Trade Deal With EU

The United States is eager to begin negotiating a new trade deal with the European Union, US Vice President Mike Pence said during a joint press conference with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The United States is eager to begin negotiating a new trade deal with the European Union, US Vice President Mike Pence said during a joint press conference with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Monday.

"The United States is anxious to negotiate a free trade agreement with the European Union that will lower trade barriers and allow our transatlantic economies to prosper more than ever before," Pence said.

The United States hopes to have Ireland's support when it negotiates the new trade deal with the European Union, Pence added.

The US Vice President explained that the United States supports the United Kingdom's decision to leave the European Union, or Brexit, but will encourage London and Dublin to negotiate a Brexit deal that respects the Good Friday agreement, Pence said.

As the deadline for Brexit approaches, the United States calls on Ireland and the European Union to negotiate with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in good faith and reach an agreement that respects the United Kingdom's sovereignty and minimizes disruption to commerce.

Since assuming office in July, Johnson has maintained that he would get rid of a Northern Irish backstop clause and get the United Kingdom to leave the European Union on October 31 even if it meant exiting the bloc without a deal.

Meanwhile, the European Union has been reluctant to renegotiate the existing deal that includes a backstop - a safety net for the Northern Ireland that would keep it part of the EU single market and all of the United Kingdom in a customs union - unless a better solution was found.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister European Union Leo London Dublin Ireland United Kingdom United States Brexit July October Market Commerce All Agreement

Recent Stories

PCB announces squads for 2019-20 domestic season

13 minutes ago

Chief Secretary Balochistan for ensuring foolproof ..

1 minute ago

Body assigned task to ensure legal aid for Pakista ..

1 minute ago

Kamran Bangash inaugurates incubation center at Fa ..

2 minutes ago

University of Malakand Syndicate approves sub-camp ..

2 minutes ago

UVAS, PSFST jointlyorganised stakeholders meeting ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.