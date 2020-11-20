UrduPoint.com
Pence Says US COVID-19 Positive Test Rate Doubled In Past Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 03:20 AM

Pence Says US COVID-19 Positive Test Rate Doubled in Past Month

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The US COVID-19 test positivity rate has doubled in the past month, Vice President Mike Pence told reporters.

"Cases are rising throughout the country. The positivity [rate] in the last 30 days has risen from an average of 5 percent to 10 percent," Pence said on Thursday.

The Vice President did note that the positivity rate has dropped from a high of 20 percent earlier this year and that the United States is better positioned to confront the virus, citing a 70 percent drop in mortality.

As of Thursday, the John's Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center has logged 11,667,719 COVID-19 infections in the United States and nearly 252,000 disease-related deaths.

