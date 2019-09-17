UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pence Says US Military 'Ready' To Respond After Attack On Saudi Oil Facilities

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 09:45 PM

Pence Says US Military 'Ready' to Respond After Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities

Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday said the US military stands ready to respond to the recent attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday said the US military stands ready to respond to the recent attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

"In the wake of this weekend's unprovoked attack on several oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, I promise you, we're ready," Pence said of the military's preparedness.

Pence, speaking at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, added that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to the kingdom today to discuss ways to respond to the attack.

On Sunday, a drone attack on Saudi Aramco forced the Saudi national oil company to shut down its Abqaiq and Khurais facilities, thus cutting the net oil output by more than half. The Iran-backed military wing of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, the United States has suggested that Iran may have been behind the attack. Tehran has refuted the allegation.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Iran Washington Yemen Company Oil Saudi Tehran United States Saudi Arabia May Sunday Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Researchers develop affordable new test for dengue ..

5 minutes ago

NICVD opens 12th Chest Pain Unit in Karachi

5 minutes ago

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: P ..

5 minutes ago

Mandviwalla takes up Kashmir issue with Sri Lankan ..

5 minutes ago

Indian action in Kashmir reflects its frustration ..

11 minutes ago

Secretary Culture reviews arrangements for Urs of ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.