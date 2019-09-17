Pence Says US Military 'Ready' to Respond After Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities

Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday said the US military stands ready to respond to the recent attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday said the US military stands ready to respond to the recent attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia

"In the wake of this weekend's unprovoked attack on several oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, I promise you, we're ready," Pence said of the military's preparedness.

Pence, speaking at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, added that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to the kingdom today to discuss ways to respond to the attack.

On Sunday, a drone attack on Saudi Aramco forced the Saudi national oil company to shut down its Abqaiq and Khurais facilities, thus cutting the net oil output by more than half. The Iran-backed military wing of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, the United States has suggested that Iran may have been behind the attack. Tehran has refuted the allegation.