(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The United States will facilitate the withdrawal of YPG forces from northern Syria under a newly agreed 120-hour ceasefire, US Vice President Mike Pence told reporters in Ankara after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Our commitment with Turkey is that we will work with YPG members and we also know as Syrian Defense Forces to facilitate an orderly withdrawal over the next 120 hours. Let me say that's literally already begun ... Our team is already working with YPG personnel in the safe zone on an orderly withdrawal outside the 20 mile mark, and we are going to go forward to bring peace and security in this region," Pence said.

He stressed that the United States would remain engaged in northwest Syria, but "not militarily."

"The president made it clear that we are not going to have military personnel on the ground, but the United States will continue to engage diplomatically, politically and of course, humanitarian aid and support all of the people affected in this region."