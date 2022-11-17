MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Ex-US Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday that Republicans have a better choice than former US President Donald Trump for the next presidential candidate, hinting that he himself could run for president in 2024.

"Let me say there may be somebody else in that contest I'd prefer more... I honestly believe we're gonna have better choices," Pence said in an interview with CNN when asked whether he will support Trump if he wins the nomination.

"The American people are looking for a new leadership.

Leadership that will unite our country around our highest ideals. Leadership that will reflect the civility and respect that most Americans have for one another... I think in the days ahead, whatever role I and my family play in the Republican Party, whether it's as a candidate or simply a part of the cause, I think we'll have better choices than my old running mate," Pence said.

"I'll keep you posted," he added when asked whether Pence would be the country's "new leadership."

Trump announced his latest presidential bid on Tuesday.