UrduPoint.com

Pence Says Will Not Support Trump's Presidential Bid, Could Participate In 2024 Election

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 08:00 AM

Pence Says Will Not Support Trump's Presidential Bid, Could Participate in 2024 Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Ex-US Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday that Republicans have a better choice than former US President Donald Trump for the next presidential candidate, hinting that he himself could run for president in 2024.

"Let me say there may be somebody else in that contest I'd prefer more... I honestly believe we're gonna have better choices," Pence said in an interview with CNN when asked whether he will support Trump if he wins the nomination.

"The American people are looking for a new leadership.

Leadership that will unite our country around our highest ideals. Leadership that will reflect the civility and respect that most Americans have for one another... I think in the days ahead, whatever role I and my family play in the Republican Party, whether it's as a candidate or simply a part of the cause, I think we'll have better choices than my old running mate," Pence said.

"I'll keep you posted," he added when asked whether Pence would be the country's "new leadership."

Trump announced his latest presidential bid on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Trump May Family

Recent Stories

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisc ..

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisclosure Deals in Sexual Assault ..

8 hours ago
 Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing p ..

Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing person issue

8 hours ago
 Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Hap ..

Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Happen in Next Few Weeks - Top US ..

8 hours ago
 President visits Int'l Defence Exhibition, IDEAS 2 ..

President visits Int'l Defence Exhibition, IDEAS 2022

8 hours ago
 Kaira criticizes PTI for adopting "unethical ways" ..

Kaira criticizes PTI for adopting "unethical ways" for selling Toshakhana gifts

8 hours ago
 Ceremony held to distribute fodder among rain-hit ..

Ceremony held to distribute fodder among rain-hit cattle farmers

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.