Pence Says Would Not Object To Releasing Transcripts Of Calls With Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 04:40 AM

Pence Says Would Not Object to Releasing Transcripts of Calls With Ukraine's Zelenskyy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) US Vice President Mike Pence told reporters he would not object to releasing transcripts of his past phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and is something the White House counsel is considering.

"I'd have no objection to that and we're discussing that with White House counsel as we speak," Pence said on Wednesday.

Democrats are pressing the White House over a call during which President Donald Trump asked Zelenskyy to probe Joe Biden and his son Hunter's business dealings in Ukraine.

Pence added that he never discussed the issue of the Biden family with Zelenskyy and emphasized that his communications with the Ukrainian government were regarding the lack of European support and corruption in the country.

On Friday, US Congressmen Eliot Engel, Adam Schiff and Elijah Cummings - chairmen of three US House of Representatives committees - requested in a letter that Pence provide documents as part of the committees' impeachment inquiry of US President Donald Trump.

The congressmen said they requested Pence provide all records of communications or meetings related to the impeachment inquiry by October 15. They include communications between Trump administration officials and Zelenskyy or other Ukrainian government officials that took place since January.

On September 24, congressional Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump's July 25 telephone call with Zelenskyy. The inquiry was initiated after a whistleblower sent a complaint to Congress, saying Trump pressed Zelenskyy to investigate possible corruption by 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden and implicitly threatened withholding US military aid to Ukraine.

Trump denied the allegations calling them another attempt at a political witch hunt to reverse the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election, and published the transcript of the telephone call with Zelenskyy.

