Pence Says YPG Has Begun Withdrawing 20 Miles Outside of Safe Zone in Northeast Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The People Protection Units' (YPG) have already begun to withdraw their forces 20 miles south of the Turkish border in Syria under a newly agreed five-day ceasefire, US Vice President Mike Pence said during a press conference in Ankara on Thursday.

"Our administration has already been in contact with Syrian Defense Forces and we have already begun to facilitate their safe withdrawal from the nearly 20-mile wide safe zone area south of the Turkish border in Syria," Pence said.