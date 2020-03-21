UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pence Staff Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus - Press Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 04:40 AM

Pence Staff Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Press Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) A member of US Vice President Mike Pence's staff has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), Press Secretary Katie Miller said in a statement.

"This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus," Miller said on Friday as quoted by The Hill.

"Neither President [Donald] Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual. Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC [Centers for Disease Control] guidelines."

The development marks the first known COVID-19 positive test for a White House staffer.

Related Topics

White House Trump Coronavirus

Recent Stories

2 COVID-19 deaths confirmed: UAE Ministry of Healt ..

2 hours ago

UAE children with Down syndrome creative, producti ..

3 hours ago

UAE suspends entry of GCC citizens from midnight t ..

4 hours ago

UN fast tracks $10 million loan to help scale up F ..

4 hours ago

$10 m to be given to Sindh to combat coronavirus: ..

4 hours ago

UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.