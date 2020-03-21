Pence Staff Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Press Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) A member of US Vice President Mike Pence's staff has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), Press Secretary Katie Miller said in a statement.

"This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus," Miller said on Friday as quoted by The Hill.

"Neither President [Donald] Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual. Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC [Centers for Disease Control] guidelines."

The development marks the first known COVID-19 positive test for a White House staffer.