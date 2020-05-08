UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 10:20 PM

Pence Staffer Caught Coronavirus, Stricter Measures in Place in White House - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) A staffer for US Vice President Mike Pence has contracted coronavirus prompting stricter mitigation measures inside the White House, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Friday.

"There is a member of vice president [Pence's] team who is positive with coronavirus.

We have put in place the guidelines that the experts have put forward to keep this building safe, which means contact tracing, all of the recommended guidelines we have for businesses that have essential workers we are now putting in place here at the White House," McEnany said during a briefing.

"As America reopens safely, the White House is continuing to operate safely," she added.

Unlike previous events, reporters present at the briefing were wearing face masks.

