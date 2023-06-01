UrduPoint.com

Pence To Announce Presidential Campaign June 7 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Pence to Announce Presidential Campaign June 7 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Former US Vice President Mike Pence is expected to announce his 2024 presidential campaign as early as June 7, NBC news said on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The campaign will kick off with a video and a speech in Des Moines, Iowa, the source said. That underscores the importance of the state in Pence's views, he added.

The source also explained that Iowa is a place where people value Pence's traditional conservative principles.

Since most Republicans know Pence as Trump's Vice President, Pence will face a challenge to change their attitude, the report said.

Pence is expected to campaign in all 99 counties in Iowa, it added.

The Wall Street Journal said last week that the Governor of North Dakota Doug Burgum is also planning to make a major announcement about his nomination for the presidency on June 7.

As multiple polls show, former US President Donald Trump remains the leader of the Republican race.

Senator Tim Scott from South Carolina and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined the Republican presidential competition last week. The Republican roster includes other popular figures, such as former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, ex-Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and multibillionaire Vivek Ramaswamy.

