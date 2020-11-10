UrduPoint.com
Pence To Attend First Meeting With Republican Senators After US Election - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 32 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:01 PM

Pence to Attend First Meeting With Republican Senators After US Election - Reports

US Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday will attend a Senate Republican closed-door lunch in what will be his first meeting with Republican leaders after the 2020 presidential election, the Hill news publisher reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) US Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday will attend a Senate Republican closed-door lunch in what will be his first meeting with Republican leaders after the 2020 presidential election, the Hill news publisher reported on Tuesday.

The closed-door meeting was convened as the majority of Republican Senators refused to call on US President Donald Trump to concede defeat in the presidential election, the media said.

After the meeting, Pence will reportedly leave for the US southern island of Sanibel for a vacation until Saturday.

Following a tight race in several key states, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is projected to secure over 270 electoral votes, necessary for him to take the White House.

Incumbent President Donald Trump stressed that the election was far from over and he would dispute the result in courts.

China, Brazil, Mexico and Russia are among the nations that have so far not congratulated Biden on his projected victory in the US presidential race. On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it was necessary to wait until the official results of the US presidential election are announced before congratulating Biden.

