Pence To Hold Bilateral Meeting With Ukraine's Zelenskyy In Warsaw On Sunday - Schedule

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 06:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) US Vice President Mike Pence is set to hold a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw on Sunday, according to the White House's press schedule.

The talks are due to start at 2:40 p.m. local time (12:40 GMT).

On September 1, Poland will commemorate the beginning of WWII. Warsaw has invited leaders from EU nations, the Eastern Partnership and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, including Germany, but has decided to leave Russia out.

President Donald Trump was due to become one of the main guests of the commemorative events but canceled the visit in light of approaching Hurricane Dorian, sending Pence in his stead.

