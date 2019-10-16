UrduPoint.com
Pence To Meet Erdogan In Ankara October 17 - White House

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) US Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Ankara to meet Turkey's President Recep Tayip Erdogan this week to discuss the country's ongoing military operation in Syria, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

"On October 17, Vice President Pence will participate in a bilateral meeting with President Erdoğan," the White House said. "During the meeting, Vice President Pence will reiterate President Trump's commitment to maintain punishing economic sanctions on Turkey until a resolution is reached."

