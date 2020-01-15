UrduPoint.com
Pence To Represent US At World Holocaust Forum In Israel - Office

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 10:11 PM

Pence to Represent US at World Holocaust Forum in Israel - Office

Vice President Mike Pence will represent the United States at the World Holocaust Forum in Israel next week, joining over 30 international leaders, including Russia's President Vladimir Putin, the Vice President's Office said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Vice President Mike Pence will represent the United States at the World Holocaust Forum in Israel next week, joining more than 30 international leaders, including Russia's President Vladimir Putin, the Vice President's Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"On January 23rd, the Vice President and the Second Lady will join more than 30 heads of state and government from around the world to participate in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, Israel," the statement said.

The Fifth World Holocaust Forum coincides with the 75th Anniversary of the liberation by Soviet forces of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration camp, where German Nazis and their collaborators murdered more than one million Jews.

On January 25th, Pence and his wife will visit Vatican City, where the vice president will meet Pope Francis and Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.

The trip to Israel and Italy will be on behalf of President Donald Trump, the statement said.

