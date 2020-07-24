UrduPoint.com
Pence To Visit Florida Next Week For Coronavirus Vaccine Trial, Talks - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Vice President Mike Pence will fly to Florida next week for the beginning of tests on a new coronavirus vaccine and to participate in a roundtable discussion on the topic, the White House said in a press release on Thursday.

"On Monday, July 27, Vice President Pence will travel to Miami, Florida to mark the beginning of Phase III trials for a Coronavirus vaccine," the release said.

"At the University of Miami, the Vice President will participate in a roundtable with university leadership and researchers on the incredible progress of a Coronavirus vaccine."

Pence is scheduled to return to Washington, DC the same evening, the release added.

As of Thursday, Florida, with a population of 21.5 million had reported 374,920 novel coronavirus cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)  with 5,344 deaths.

